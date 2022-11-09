wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Dolla Denies Being SCRYPTS, Top 10 NXT Moments
November 9, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE talent and Top Dolla claimed that he is not the mysterious SCRYPTS, who delivered his latest message on last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Top Dolla wrote on Twitter last night, “This is not me. Carry on. #WWENXT”
This is not me. Carry on. 🔝💵 #WWENXT https://t.co/cx1D5jhhdb
— Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) November 9, 2022
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show: