wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Dolla Denies Being SCRYPTS, Top 10 NXT Moments

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Francis WWE NXT Top Dolla Image Credit: WWE

– WWE talent and Top Dolla claimed that he is not the mysterious SCRYPTS, who delivered his latest message on last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Top Dolla wrote on Twitter last night, “This is not me. Carry on. #WWENXT”

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Scrypts, Top Dolla, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading