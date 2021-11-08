wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Dolla Hosting 5th Annual Canned Food Drive, WWE Stars Taking Part In Gaming Series, Wrestlemania Travel Packages On Sale
– Top Dolla announced on Twitter that he is hosting the 5th Annual Francis Sports Academy Canned Food Drive on November 19-21.
He wrote: “Asking all Dirt Sheet websites that report on everything I say every week & try to make clickbait headlines to get publicity off my name to report that I’ll be having my 5th Annual Canned Food Drive for Sarah’s House children’s homeless shelter in Fort Meade, MD 11/19-11/21. Thx.”
– WWE is selling Wrestlemania travel packages, which can be purchased here.
– Xavier Woods, Big E, Liv Morgan, Samoa Joe and Bayley will take part in the Superstar Gaming Series on WWE’s Youtube account on November 11 at 7 PM ET.
