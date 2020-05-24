wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Instagram Photos Feature Dana Brooke & Sasha Banks, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Shotzi Blackheart Art, Full Cena vs. Batista I Quit Match Video

May 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dana Brooke WWE

WWE.com released the Top 25 best Instagram photos for the week. This week’s picks include Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, and Peyton Royce. You can view some of those images below.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features artwork for Shotzi Blackheart. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a full match video today featuring John Cena vs. Batista in an I Quit Match from Over the Limit 2010. That full match video is available below.

