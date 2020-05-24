WWE News: Top Instagram Photos Feature Dana Brooke & Sasha Banks, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Shotzi Blackheart Art, Full Cena vs. Batista I Quit Match Video

– WWE.com released the Top 25 best Instagram photos for the week. This week’s picks include Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, and Peyton Royce. You can view some of those images below.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features artwork for Shotzi Blackheart. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a full match video today featuring John Cena vs. Batista in an I Quit Match from Over the Limit 2010. That full match video is available below.