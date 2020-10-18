wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Bikini Pics Highlight Top Instagram Photos, Full HIAC 2018 Mixed Tag Team Match
– WWE.com revealed this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks include Charlotte Flair with her fiancé Andrade, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Otis, Drew McIntyre, Kayla Braxton, and some previously shared bikini photos featuring Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and also Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville.
– WWE released a full mixed tag team match video from Hell in a Cell 2018 featuring Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse. That video is available below.
