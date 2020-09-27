wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Instagram Photos Feature Mandy Rose in Jeans & Maryse, Full Clash of Champions 2017 Match
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks include photos from Mandy Rose, Dolph Ziggler, Billie Kay, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, Andrade, Maryse, and Natalya. You can check out some of those pictures below:
– WWE released a full Clash of Champions 2017 match video featuring Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Shane McMahon is the special guest referee. That video is available below:
