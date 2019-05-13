wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Stars Compete in Dark Matches After Raw, Preview For This Week’s NXT
– WWE had two dark matches take place after Monday’s Raw taping in London, England. Wrestling Inc reports that the following matches took place after the tapings:
* AJ Styles defeated Drew McIntyre by disqualification after McIntyre used a steel chair
* Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship
Seth aint even on the actual RAW tonight got a dark match with Baron Corbin for the Universal Title, buttt he’s here!🔥🔥 #RAWLondon pic.twitter.com/W2ngQbDg4f
— Dan (@Muuzzzyyy) May 13, 2019
– WWE posted the following preview for this week’s NXT, which will reveal the future of the NXT Tag Team Championships after the Viking Raiders moved to Raw:
NXT Tag Team Champion The Viking Raiders’ status in the black-and-gold brand has been the subject of much speculation since Erik & Ivar debuted on Raw. This week on WWE Network, the champions will make their booming voices heard when they appear live at Full Sail.
Although the bearded brawlers have already made their presence felt in a big way on Monday nights, they still hold the top prize in NXT’s Tag Team division — a fact that none of NXT’s other duos has forgotten. If you need evidence, look no further than The Forgotten Sons’ ruthless guerrilla attack on The Viking Raiders last week, which showed that Erik & Ivar are squarely in the crosshairs of The Savages of NXT.
How will The Viking Raiders respond, and what does the future hold for them in NXT? Find out this week on WWE Network.
