WWE News: Top Stars Compete in Dark Matches After Raw, Preview For This Week’s NXT

– WWE had two dark matches take place after Monday’s Raw taping in London, England. Wrestling Inc reports that the following matches took place after the tapings:

* AJ Styles defeated Drew McIntyre by disqualification after McIntyre used a steel chair

* Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship

Seth aint even on the actual RAW tonight got a dark match with Baron Corbin for the Universal Title, buttt he’s here!🔥🔥 #RAWLondon pic.twitter.com/W2ngQbDg4f — Dan (@Muuzzzyyy) May 13, 2019

– WWE posted the following preview for this week’s NXT, which will reveal the future of the NXT Tag Team Championships after the Viking Raiders moved to Raw: