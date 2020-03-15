WWE News: Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Mandy Rose and Sasha Banks, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Superstar Select Series, Full WrestleMania 32 Women’s Title Match Video

– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks included Mandy Rose, Sasha Banks, and Miz and Maryse. You can check out some of those photos below.

– A new WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video is out today featuring the Superstar Select Series. You can check out that video below.

– The full WrestleMania 32 women’s title match video is now available. It features Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch. You can check out that video below.