WWE News: Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Mandy Rose and Sasha Banks, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Superstar Select Series, Full WrestleMania 32 Women’s Title Match Video

March 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mandy Rose WWE

WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks included Mandy Rose, Sasha Banks, and Miz and Maryse. You can check out some of those photos below.

Interviews with this hottie. #MizAndMrs

– A new WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video is out today featuring the Superstar Select Series. You can check out that video below.

– The full WrestleMania 32 women’s title match video is now available. It features Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch. You can check out that video below.

Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

