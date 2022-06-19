wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Ten Moments From Last Night’s Smackdown, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown, New John Cena Shirt Photo Gallery
June 18, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has shared a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– WWE has also shared a video looking at highlights from today’s Smackdown Lowdown.
– WWE has posted a new photo gallery looking at the history of John Cena’s t-shirts.
