WWE News: Top Ten Moments From Last Night’s Smackdown, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown, New John Cena Shirt Photo Gallery

June 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has shared a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE has also shared a video looking at highlights from today’s Smackdown Lowdown.

WWE has posted a new photo gallery looking at the history of John Cena’s t-shirts.

