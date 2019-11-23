wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, WWE Superstars Coach Special Olympics, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Smackdown

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

– WWE superstars Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Dominik Dijakovic and Big E recently hosted an event with the Special Olympics were they served as honorary coaches. The event, a WWE Community #PlayUnified basketball game, was part of Survivor Series week.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Aliyah (25), Juventud Guerrera (45) and Kristina “Kimona Wanaleya/Leia Meow” Laum (43).

