WWE News: Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, WWE Superstars Coach Special Olympics, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

– WWE superstars Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Dominik Dijakovic and Big E recently hosted an event with the Special Olympics were they served as honorary coaches. The event, a WWE Community #PlayUnified basketball game, was part of Survivor Series week.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Aliyah (25), Juventud Guerrera (45) and Kristina “Kimona Wanaleya/Leia Meow” Laum (43).