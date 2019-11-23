wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, WWE Superstars Coach Special Olympics, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
– WWE superstars Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Dominik Dijakovic and Big E recently hosted an event with the Special Olympics were they served as honorary coaches. The event, a WWE Community #PlayUnified basketball game, was part of Survivor Series week.
As a part of #SurvivorSeries week, this morning @WWEBigE, @LaceyEvansWWE, @BiancaBelairWWE, & @DijakovicWWE were honorary coaches at a @SO_Illinois #PlayUnified basketball game! pic.twitter.com/crAT7q79mL
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 22, 2019
@soilljose and @WWECommunity @ByronSaxton working together to announce the @SpecialOlympics Unified Basketball game 🏀 #PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/MDfycImDz8
— SPECIAL OLYMPICS IL (@SO_Illinois) November 22, 2019
As a part of #SurvivorSeries week, this morning @DijakovicWWE & I got to be honorary coaches vs. @WWEBigE, @LaceyEvansWWE in an @SO_Illinois #PlayUnified basketball game!
Today was a special day and looking forward to next time;
Until then…#PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/E8PQYJKEoa
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 22, 2019
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Aliyah (25), Juventud Guerrera (45) and Kristina “Kimona Wanaleya/Leia Meow” Laum (43).
