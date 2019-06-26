WWE News: Tornado Tag Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Nikki Cross Calls Alexa Bliss to Tell Her About Extreme Rules Match

– WWE has announced a Tornago Tag Team match for next week’s 205 Live. As you can see below, the Singh Brothers and Lucha Brothers will face off on the episode, which airs next week on 205 Live:

– WWE posted video of Nikki Cross excitedly leaving a voicemail for Alexa Bliss to tell her she has a Smackdown Women’s Championship match against Bayley at Extreme Rules. Cross defeated Bayley to earn Bliss the match. Cathy Kelley then appeared and asked Cross if she thinks she should get the match for beating Bayley. Cross thinks twice about it, but says that Bliss should have the match: