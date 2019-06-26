wrestling / News
WWE News: Tornado Tag Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Nikki Cross Calls Alexa Bliss to Tell Her About Extreme Rules Match
– WWE has announced a Tornago Tag Team match for next week’s 205 Live. As you can see below, the Singh Brothers and Lucha Brothers will face off on the episode, which airs next week on 205 Live:
NEXT WEEK: The #LuchaHouseParty will take on @SinghBrosWWE in a #TornadoTagTeam Match! #205Live @WWENetwork @LuchadorLD @KalistoWWE @WWEGranMetalik pic.twitter.com/PN5qHviD6P
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 26, 2019
– WWE posted video of Nikki Cross excitedly leaving a voicemail for Alexa Bliss to tell her she has a Smackdown Women’s Championship match against Bayley at Extreme Rules. Cross defeated Bayley to earn Bliss the match. Cathy Kelley then appeared and asked Cross if she thinks she should get the match for beating Bayley. Cross thinks twice about it, but says that Bliss should have the match:
EXCLUSIVE: Three voicemails deep…@NikkiCrossWWE is ECSTATIC after earning @AlexaBliss_WWE another opportunity at the #SDLive #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/ikLiNsxTHM
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says He’s Absolutely Satisfied With WWE Creative Process, Says Jon Moxley ‘Took His Ball and Went Home’
- Eric Bischoff Talks About Reports Of Rick Rude Walking Out of Slamboree 1994 After Issue With Ric Flair, If Flair’s Valet Fifi Was Part of the Issue
- Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay Continue To Trade Shots, Rollins Tells Ospreay ‘We Can Compare Bank Accounts’
- Vince McMahon’s ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Edict Caught WWE People By Surprise