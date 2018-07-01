Quantcast

 

WWE News: Total Bellas Returning Next Week, Nikki Bella Does Brunch With Her Niece

July 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Total Bellas

Total Bellas took the night off on Sunday, but will be back next week. The E! reality show’s Twitter account posted a new promo for the show’s return:

– Nikki Bella shared a new photo on Instagram of her and her baby niece Birdie at brunch:

🥂 brunch with coco 🍒

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

