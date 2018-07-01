wrestling / News
WWE News: Total Bellas Returning Next Week, Nikki Bella Does Brunch With Her Niece
July 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Total Bellas took the night off on Sunday, but will be back next week. The E! reality show’s Twitter account posted a new promo for the show’s return:
Bryan’s face is 💯 us right now. #TotalBellas is back next SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/FGMXJ6jR0e
— Total Bellas (@Total_Bellas) July 1, 2018
– Nikki Bella shared a new photo on Instagram of her and her baby niece Birdie at brunch: