WWE News: Total Bellas Returning To E! Next Month, WWE Stock Update, WWE Remembers Historic Moment

– WWE has announced that the sixth season of Total Bellas will air on E! starting November 12.

Here’s a synopsis: On top of everything else, the twins are rolling out their memoir Incomparable, in which Nikki reveals a deep secret she held from her family for more than 20 years.

As she puts it in the sneak peek, “There are stories that I’ve not told my mom and now the whole world’s gonna know.”

Unfortunately, there’s even more family drama than meets the eye—especially concerning Nikki and their brother JJ—but all of that pales in comparison to the discovery they make about their mom, Kathy Colace, who has to undergo emergency brain surgery.

Despite all of these difficulties, the Bellas still find time to celebrate with their family babymoon trip and baby showers.

Plus, an impromptu decision may leave them wondering if Phoenix really is their forever home.

– WWE stock opened at $40.42 per share this morning.

– WWE posted a video noting that on this day in 1998, Stone Cold Steve Austin filled up Vince McMahon’s car with cement.