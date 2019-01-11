wrestling / News
WWE News: Total Bellas Season 3 Added To WWE Network, Mustafa Ali Talks With Chris Jericho, New Edge & Christian Podcast
January 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The third season of Total Bellas has been added to the WWE Network ahead of the season four premiere on E! this Sunday.
– The latest episode of Talk is Jericho features Mustafa Ali talking about his transition from 205 Live to Smackdown Live and more.
– A new episode of Edge and Christian’s podcast is available online, and features the two responding to questions from Twitter.