WWE News: Total Bellas Season 3 Added To WWE Network, Mustafa Ali Talks With Chris Jericho, New Edge & Christian Podcast

January 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The third season of Total Bellas has been added to the WWE Network ahead of the season four premiere on E! this Sunday.

– The latest episode of Talk is Jericho features Mustafa Ali talking about his transition from 205 Live to Smackdown Live and more.

– A new episode of Edge and Christian’s podcast is available online, and features the two responding to questions from Twitter.

