wrestling / News

WWE News: Total Divas Marathon, SmackDown Special, More

September 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Smackdown Live on FOX

Total Divas season eight will be coming to WWE Network this Friday airing as a marathon on the linear stream. There also be a marathon on E! starting at 4 AM Eastern on 10/2, leading into the new season premiere that evening at 10 PM.

– Furthermore, a “Where Are They Now” SmackDown 20th anniversary special will air on WWE Network this Sunday at 8 PM Eastern.

– Bonus clip from Straight Up Steve Austin with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading