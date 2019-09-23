wrestling / News
WWE News: Total Divas Marathon, SmackDown Special, More
September 23, 2019
– Total Divas season eight will be coming to WWE Network this Friday airing as a marathon on the linear stream. There also be a marathon on E! starting at 4 AM Eastern on 10/2, leading into the new season premiere that evening at 10 PM.
– Furthermore, a “Where Are They Now” SmackDown 20th anniversary special will air on WWE Network this Sunday at 8 PM Eastern.
– Bonus clip from Straight Up Steve Austin with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
