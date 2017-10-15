wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas, The Miz vs. Titus O’Neil for Madden 18 Tournament, and New Preview Released for Total Divas
– The E! Network released a new preview clip for the new, upcoming season of Total Divas. The show returns with a new season on Wednesday, November 1. You can check out that new preview video below.
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video. The artwork this week showcases Smackdown women’s champion, Natalya, and her pet cats. You can check out the new artwork showcased in the video below.
– Xavier Woods released a new video on his UpUpDownDown featuring The Miz vs. Titus O’Neil for Woods’ Madden 18 tournament. You can check out that new tournament video in the player below.