wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Upsets Women’s Superstars on Total Divas, Zack Ryder Unboxes Grayskull Mania Bundle, Full Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H Cage Match
October 29, 2019 | Posted by
– E! released a preview clip for Total Divas showing the women of WWE watching a viral video with Ronda Rousey from 2018 where she talks about wrestling being scripted that upset some of her other colleagues on the roster. You can see the preview clip below.
– WWE Superstar Zack Ryder unboxed a WWE Mattel Masters of the Universe Grayskull Mania bundle. You can check out that video below.
– A new WWE full match video is out featuring Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage Match at Extreme Rules 2013.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Hager Doesn’t Think He Hit An Illegal Knee At Bellator 231
- Jim Ross On Jake Roberts’ Alcohol Issues Being Used in a Storyline, Who Booked It
- Booker T Weighs in On the Possibility of Randy Orton Going to AEW
- Bobby Lashley Says He’s Received Vulgar Comments and ‘Death Threats’ Over Story With Lana, Believes President Trump Would Support Their Relationship