WWE News: Ronda Rousey Upsets Women’s Superstars on Total Divas, Zack Ryder Unboxes Grayskull Mania Bundle, Full Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H Cage Match

– E! released a preview clip for Total Divas showing the women of WWE watching a viral video with Ronda Rousey from 2018 where she talks about wrestling being scripted that upset some of her other colleagues on the roster. You can see the preview clip below.

– WWE Superstar Zack Ryder unboxed a WWE Mattel Masters of the Universe Grayskull Mania bundle. You can check out that video below.

– A new WWE full match video is out featuring Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage Match at Extreme Rules 2013.