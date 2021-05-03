wrestling / News

WWE News: Trailer For Booker T A&E Biography, Kofi Kingston Comments On RAW Tag Title Match, Miz & Mrs Preview

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Booker T King of the Ring

– A&E has released a trailer for their next episode of Biography, which will be focused on Booker T. It airs next Sunday at 8 PM ET.

– Kofi Kingston took to Twitter to comment on The New Day’s RAW Tag Team Title match against AJ Styles and Omos on tonight’s episode.

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Miz & Mrs.: “Mike hustles to match Maryse’s epic anniversary present; Marjo learns the value of a dollar.”

