wrestling / News
WWE News: Trailer For Booker T A&E Biography, Kofi Kingston Comments On RAW Tag Title Match, Miz & Mrs Preview
May 3, 2021 | Posted by
– A&E has released a trailer for their next episode of Biography, which will be focused on Booker T. It airs next Sunday at 8 PM ET.
– Kofi Kingston took to Twitter to comment on The New Day’s RAW Tag Team Title match against AJ Styles and Omos on tonight’s episode.
😵 WOW! They still work here! Well alright! Let’s get that 12 BAAAAYYYBEEEEEE!!! https://t.co/JFxRHEkVV3
— ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) May 3, 2021
– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Miz & Mrs.: “Mike hustles to match Maryse’s epic anniversary present; Marjo learns the value of a dollar.”
More Trending Stories
- Mariah May On Her 2019 WWE Tryout, What She Was Told Afterward
- Tamina Names the ‘Roman Reigns’ Of the Women’s Division, Talks Using Her Father’s Finisher
- Daniel Bryan On Pushing For WWE Stars To Be Able To Work In Other Companies, Biggest Lesson For Young Talent
- Note On Why There Was No Jump From The Pirate Ship At Wrestlemania