WWE News: Trailer For Booker T A&E Biography, Kofi Kingston Comments On RAW Tag Title Match, Miz & Mrs Preview

– A&E has released a trailer for their next episode of Biography, which will be focused on Booker T. It airs next Sunday at 8 PM ET.

– Kofi Kingston took to Twitter to comment on The New Day’s RAW Tag Team Title match against AJ Styles and Omos on tonight’s episode.

😵 WOW! They still work here! Well alright! Let’s get that 12 BAAAAYYYBEEEEEE!!! https://t.co/JFxRHEkVV3 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) May 3, 2021

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Miz & Mrs.: “Mike hustles to match Maryse’s epic anniversary present; Marjo learns the value of a dollar.”