WWE News: Trailer For NXT TakeOver: XXV, Matt Riddle Gets Advice From Marty Jannetty, Stock Up
– WWE has released the trailer for this weekend’s NXT Takeover: XXV, which takes place tomorrow in Bridgeport, Connecticut. You can see it below. 411 will have live coverage of the event starting at 6:45 PM ET.
– WWE’s stock closed at $72.74 on Friday, up $0.24 (0.33%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.41%.
– Matt Riddle posted to Twitter noting that Marty Jannetty gave him some advice for his Takeover match against Roderick Strong:
Marty and myself talking about how I should beat Roderick Strong at TakeOver 25, he says I should use a submission but I kinda wanna knock him out and pin him. Will we ever see eye to eye 👁2👁 #nxttakeover25 #nxt #wwenetwork #brover #ob #originalbro #stallion #kingofbros #splx pic.twitter.com/lNtXGctlAH
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 31, 2019
