WWE News: Trailer For NXT TakeOver: XXV, Matt Riddle Gets Advice From Marty Jannetty, Stock Up

– WWE has released the trailer for this weekend’s NXT Takeover: XXV, which takes place tomorrow in Bridgeport, Connecticut. You can see it below. 411 will have live coverage of the event starting at 6:45 PM ET.

– WWE’s stock closed at $72.74 on Friday, up $0.24 (0.33%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.41%.

– Matt Riddle posted to Twitter noting that Marty Jannetty gave him some advice for his Takeover match against Roderick Strong: