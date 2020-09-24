wrestling / News
WWE News: Trailer For WWE Chronicle – Jey Uso, Samoa Joe and Jerry Lawler Host Clash of Countries, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
September 24, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has revealed a trailer for their WWE Chronicle special about Jey Uso, which premieres Saturday at 10 AM ET on the WWE Network. Uso will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Sunday’s Clash of Champions PPV.
– Samoa Joe and Jerry Lawler hosted a special “Clash of Countries” competition with WWE 2K Battlegrounds earlier today. You can see the video below.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Stephanie McMahon (44), Slapjack (35), Sonya Deville (27) and Christopher Nowinski (42).
