WWE News: Trailer Released For Keith Lee’s WWE 24 Documentary, NXT Stars Share Favorite Parts Of Thanksgiving

– As previously reported, WWE will be doing a WWE 24 special on Keith Lee, with the current RAW superstar announcing the news via Twitter on Thursday. The company has since released a trailer for the upcoming documentary, which is set to air on Dec. 6 on WWE Network.

The trailer features Lee discussing his failures in pro wrestling, Vince McMahon giving Lee instructions backstage, and much more. You can watch the video below.

– In a new video on WWE’s YouTube channel, Adam Cole, Ember Moon, and other NXT stars discusses their favorite parts of Thanksgiving in a special edition of What’s NeXT.