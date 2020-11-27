wrestling / News
WWE News: Trailer Released For Keith Lee’s WWE 24 Documentary, NXT Stars Share Favorite Parts Of Thanksgiving
– As previously reported, WWE will be doing a WWE 24 special on Keith Lee, with the current RAW superstar announcing the news via Twitter on Thursday. The company has since released a trailer for the upcoming documentary, which is set to air on Dec. 6 on WWE Network.
The trailer features Lee discussing his failures in pro wrestling, Vince McMahon giving Lee instructions backstage, and much more. You can watch the video below.
– In a new video on WWE’s YouTube channel, Adam Cole, Ember Moon, and other NXT stars discusses their favorite parts of Thanksgiving in a special edition of What’s NeXT.
