WWE News: Trent Seven to Call Out WALTER on Next Week’s NXT UK, WWE’s Most Patriotic Photos

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Trent Seven will be confronting WALTER on next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced that Seven will call out the UK Champion on the episode, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network.

– WWE has posted a gallery featuring their most patriotic photos. You can see it at the link in the below tweet; it includes the likes of Nikki Bella, John Cena, Kurt Angle, the Patriot and more:

NXT UK, Trent Seven, WALTER

