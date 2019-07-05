wrestling / News
WWE News: Trent Seven to Call Out WALTER on Next Week’s NXT UK, WWE’s Most Patriotic Photos
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Trent Seven will be confronting WALTER on next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced that Seven will call out the UK Champion on the episode, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network.
– WWE has posted a gallery featuring their most patriotic photos. You can see it at the link in the below tweet; it includes the likes of Nikki Bella, John Cena, Kurt Angle, the Patriot and more:
Take a look back at the most patriotic photos EVER! https://t.co/kN0EUak0UW
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Given Executive Director Jobs Partially As A Way To ‘Lock Them Up’ As Talent
- AJ Lee on How Someone in WWE Once Told Her ‘No One Wants to Have Sex With You,’ How Women in WWE Would be Punished for Not Conforming to Their Mold
- More Details On Why Triple H Did Not Take Executive Director Role For RAW or Smackdown