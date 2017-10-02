wrestling / News

WWE News: Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims On Raw, New Hell in a Cell Promo

October 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens Smackdown 9517 WWE Hell in a Cell

– WWE opened Raw with a moment of silence for victims of the Las Vegas shooting. You can see a picture of the roster, including Vince McMahon, on stage for the moment below:

– A new promo was released for Hell in a Cell, which you can see below. The promo focuses on Kevin Owens’ match with Shane McMahon:

