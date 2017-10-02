wrestling / News
WWE News: Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims On Raw, New Hell in a Cell Promo
October 2, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE opened Raw with a moment of silence for victims of the Las Vegas shooting. You can see a picture of the roster, including Vince McMahon, on stage for the moment below:
We stand with Las Vegas. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/3koBr5poCV
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017
– A new promo was released for Hell in a Cell, which you can see below. The promo focuses on Kevin Owens’ match with Shane McMahon:
Don't miss the #SDLive-exclusive event @WWE #HIAC streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/yLgBlks15e
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017