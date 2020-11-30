WWE News: Tribute to the Troops Taping This Week, Synopsis For Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas, WWE Announces Cyber Monday Sale

– WWE will tape Tribute to the Troops on Wednesday inside the Thunderdome at the Amway Center in Orlando. The taping happens at 10:30 AM ET. It will then air next Sunday on FOX, with servicemen and women attending virtually.

– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s Miz & Mrs: “Maryse prepares for a new movie role. Mike reunites with his old tag team partner.”

And here’s one for Total Bellas on the same night: “The family packs up and heads to Flagstaff, Ariz., for an eventful “babymoon”; Bryan and Artem stir up trouble in the woods.”

– WWE Shop has announced a Cyber Monday sale with up to 75% off merchandise.