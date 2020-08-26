WWE News: Triple H Album Giveaway, Mia Yim Plays More Outlast Whistleblower, Stock Up

– Triple H is celebrating 25 years in WWE, and Sumerian Records is doing an album giveaway in his honor. The company announced a giveaway for a signed copy of his Evolution Of The Game anniversary album on vinyl:

⁣We’re celebrating 25 years of @TripleH in @WWE by giving away one signed copy of his new #EvolutionOfTheGame anniversary vinyl! 🏆💪🤘⠀

⠀

Comment & tag 2 friends on our IG post to enter, winners will be chosen on September 9! 💥🎶https://t.co/DaVKuQzEZH pic.twitter.com/Zy3sIeuECk — Sumerian Records (@SumerianRecords) August 26, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.46 on Wednesday, up $0.96 (2.16%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.30% on the day.

– Mia Yim plays more Outlast Whistleblower in her latest YouTube video: