wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Album Giveaway, Mia Yim Plays More Outlast Whistleblower, Stock Up

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Triple H is celebrating 25 years in WWE, and Sumerian Records is doing an album giveaway in his honor. The company announced a giveaway for a signed copy of his Evolution Of The Game anniversary album on vinyl:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.46 on Wednesday, up $0.96 (2.16%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.30% on the day.

– Mia Yim plays more Outlast Whistleblower in her latest YouTube video:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mia Yim, Triple H, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading