WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend the Emmys, Video of Booker T’s 2006 King of the Ring Win

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are attending tonight’s 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The Game posted pictures of the two to his Twitter account, which you can see below. The live results are being recapped by us here.

– WWE posted the below video of Booker T’s win over Bobby Lashley to win the 2006 King of the Ring tournament:

