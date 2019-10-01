WWE News: Triple H Announces New NXT Tour Dates, Smackdown Replays Set, Kassius Ohno & Cameron Grimes’ EVOLVE Opponents

– Triple H has announced new dates for the NXT road trip tour. The Game posted to Twitter on Monday to reveal that the brand will come to Milwaukee on November 21st and Indianapolis on November 22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM CT at NXTTickets.com.

– PWInsider reports that YouTube TV is listing the following replays for Smackdown’s Friday night debut on FOX:

Saturday (FOX Sports 2): 9 PM – 11 PM

Sunday (FOX Sports 1): 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Tuesday (FOX Sports 2): 5 PM – 7 PM

– WWE announced that Kassus Ohno and Cameron Grimes’ opponents for EVOLVE 137 and EVOLVE 138 are set. The full announcement is below: