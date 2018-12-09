Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Attends Boxing Event, Matt Hardy Visits Mumbai, Dolph Ziggler on UpUpDownDown

December 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H was in attendance at last night’s boxing card in New York, headlined by Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza. You can see a post by Triple H from the event below:

– Matt Hardy visited Mumbai for a WWE promotional tour, as you can see at the article in the below link:

– Dolph Ziggler appeared on UpUpDownDown, discussing his stand-up comedy work:

