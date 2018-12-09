wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Attends Boxing Event, Matt Hardy Visits Mumbai, Dolph Ziggler on UpUpDownDown
December 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Triple H was in attendance at last night’s boxing card in New York, headlined by Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza. You can see a post by Triple H from the event below:
Congratulations to the Lightweight Champion @VasylLomachenko. Hats off to @sniper_pedraza…tough fighter, great bout. @TRboxing @thegarden #LomaPedraza pic.twitter.com/6o8K6SVgMm
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2018
– Matt Hardy visited Mumbai for a WWE promotional tour, as you can see at the article in the below link:
It looks like @MATTHARDYBRAND had a WONDERFUL time in Mumbai! https://t.co/5yJMe9wvHI
— WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2018
– Dolph Ziggler appeared on UpUpDownDown, discussing his stand-up comedy work: