wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Attends Super Bowl LIV Party, Tommaso Ciampa Repels for Charity, WWE Now Recaps Shayna Baszler Attack on Becky Lynch
– WWE released a short clip of Triple H attending the Rob Gronkowski’s Beach Party at Super Bowl LIV, where he was greeted by Jimmy Corden’s father. You can check out that tweet below.
Appearing on @latelateshow, @TripleH and @StephMcMahon are welcomed to @RobGronkowski's Beach Party at #SuperBowlLIV by @JKCorden's parents.https://t.co/oLwPAzFbXt pic.twitter.com/q4JaguChfH
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2020
– NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently embarked on a repel session in order to raise money for Give Kids The World. You can check out some photos WWE released of the event below.
Ahead of #NXTTakeOver, @NXTCiampa accompanied by his family, embarked on a repel to raise money for @GKTWVillage! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/7Q3dxEydKW
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 13, 2020
– WWE Now recapped the Raw angle where Shayna Baszler attacked Becky Lynch and bit the back of her neck. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed
- Jim Duggan Recalls Him & The Iron Sheik Getting Pulled Over With Marijuana & Cocaine In The Car, Vince McMahon’s Reaction, How It Impacted His Career
- Details on WWE’s Plans For Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt At Super ShowDown, Booking Strategy For Goldberg
- Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV