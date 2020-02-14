wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Attends Super Bowl LIV Party, Tommaso Ciampa Repels for Charity, WWE Now Recaps Shayna Baszler Attack on Becky Lynch

February 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a short clip of Triple H attending the Rob Gronkowski’s Beach Party at Super Bowl LIV, where he was greeted by Jimmy Corden’s father. You can check out that tweet below.

– NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently embarked on a repel session in order to raise money for Give Kids The World. You can check out some photos WWE released of the event below.

– WWE Now recapped the Raw angle where Shayna Baszler attacked Becky Lynch and bit the back of her neck. You can check out that video below.

