WWE News: Triple H & Booker T Hunt Down Treasures, SmackDown Top 10
April 29, 2023
– WWE’s YouTube channel featured a video from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures that you can see below, described as:
Triple H and Booker T are committed to tracking down some priceless artifacts from some of WWE’s most legendary moments. Watch A&E WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin tomorrow at 9/8C on A&E.
– WWE also highlighted a series of moments from Friday’s SmackDown show, detailed as:
Look back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to revisit the show’s incredible action as well as highlights from the WWE Draft! Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.