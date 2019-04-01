wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Comments On Brutus Beefcake Hall Of Fame Induction, WWE Now Previews Raw
– As previously reported, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is set to join the WWE Hall of Fame. Here’s what Triple H had to say about his induction:
A legendary host, #SummerSlam main-eventer and now he’ll be struttin’ and cuttin’ his way into the #WWEHOF!
Congratulations to @brutusbeefcake_ on your induction! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MCtDhCGlBK
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 1, 2019
– WWE Now gives you the 10 things you need to know ahead of tonight’s Raw.
– WWE has a new poll asking fans what song Elias should perform at WrestleMania 35.
49% – “Walk With Me” by Elias
22% – “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra
18% – “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
11% – “Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen