– As previously reported, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is set to join the WWE Hall of Fame. Here’s what Triple H had to say about his induction:

– WWE Now gives you the 10 things you need to know ahead of tonight’s Raw.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what song Elias should perform at WrestleMania 35.

49% – “Walk With Me” by Elias

22% – “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra

18% – “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

11% – “Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen