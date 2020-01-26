WWE News: Triple H Calls Balor vs. Dragunov ‘Incredible’, Jordan Devlin Is Just Getting Started, Bayley Makes Public Appearance

– In a post on Twitter last night, Triple H praised the Worlds Collide match between Finn Balor and Ilja Dragunov.

He wrote: “THIS is the way you start #WorldsCollide!!! Incredible. #WeAreNXT #WeAreNXTUK”

– Speaking of Worlds Collide, Jordan Devlin, who won the NXT Cruiserweight title at the event, commented on the win on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’ve grafted 18 long years for a moment like this and you better believe me, I’m only just getting started.”

– Bayley appeared at Foot Action in Houston. You can see the clip below.