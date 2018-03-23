WWE News: Triple H Comments on Brock Lesnar Negotiations, WWE Now On Mixed Match Challenge Week 10

– Triple H spoke with News18 in India and discussed Brock Lesnar’s negotiations with WWE for a new contract. The Game said that “we’ll see where it goes,” noting that he didn’t have anything concrete to share yet.

“To be honest I really don’t have anything to share in this conversation and we’ll see where it goes,” he said. “Brock is Brock, he’s an interesting guy to be with, makes it challenging which is always wonderful and we’re working on it. We’ll see where that goes as time goes on.”

– Here is the latest WWE Now video. The video has Cathy Kelley looking at the results from week ten of the Mixed Match Challenge. Asuka and The Miz beat Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman to advance to the finals: