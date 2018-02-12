WWE News: Triple H Comments on Ivory’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Previews For Tonight’s WWE Raw & Ride Along

– Triple H posted the following, commenting on Ivory’s WWE Hall of Fame induction…

A fierce and ground-breaking competitor, from an originator in GLOW to @WWE Women's Champion, #Ivory left an indelible mark on our industry. Welcome to the #WWEHOF! pic.twitter.com/7oFNf3MtPm — Triple H (@TripleH) February 12, 2018

– Here is a preview for tonight’s WWE Ride Along…

“Get ready to ‘Ride with Elias’ in the first ever Unplugged Storytellers Experience. Plus, The Balor Club Reunion Tour kicks off with a bang!”

