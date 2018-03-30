 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Comments on NXT Feedback, Latest John Cena Make-A-Wish Video, Asuka Battles Miz in WWE 2K18

March 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Triple H’s

– Triple H posted to Twitter reacting to comments he received after this week’s episode of NXT. The Game posted:

– WWE posted a behind-the-scenes video from John Cena’s new PSA for Make-A-Wish, which you can see below:

– Also below is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Miz battling Asuka in the kickoff of the WWE 2K18 Superstar Invitational tournament. The tournament concludes during WrestleMania 34 weekend:

article topics :

John Cena, NXT, Triple H, UpUpDownDown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading