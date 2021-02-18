WWE News: Triple H Comments on Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott’s Heel Turn, Triple H & Michaels Praise Women’s Tag Title Confrontation, John Morrison & R-Truth Rewatch Elimination Chamber 2011

– On last night’s WWE NXT, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott appeared to turn heel after losing to Leon Ruff. After their match, Swerve attached Ruff and targeted his back. Triple H later commented on Scott’s change in attitude on Twitter.

Triple H tweeted, “A change in attitude…. A change in confidence… Could lead to a change in fortune… #WWENXT.”

– Additionally, Triple H and Shawn Michaels praised the segment featuring Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez with women’s tag champs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Triple H wrote on the segment, “The four of these women represent the past, present, and future of the #WWENXTWomen’s division. Even with success on #WWERaw and #Smackdown one thing is always true: #WeAreNXT.”

Michaels added on Twitter, “Don’t forget to grab the popcorn when these two teams face off!!! WOW. This got personal… quickly! #WWENXT.” You can view their tweets below.

