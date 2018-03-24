wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Comments On Rousey/Baszler Training Sessions, The Rock Shows You His Iron Paradise
March 24, 2018 | Posted by
– Triple H wrote the following on Twitter, commenting on recent Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler training sessions at the WWE Performance Center.
The best place in the world to prepare for @WrestleMania… https://t.co/dzXvwXxwIg
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 23, 2018
Two athletes preparing to make history @WrestleMania weekend… #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/OeWhchn2Ss
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 23, 2018
– The Rock posted a new video on his Youtube channel to promote the Chase Greatness collection, showing off his “Iron Paradise.”