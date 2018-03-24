 

WWE News: Triple H Comments On Rousey/Baszler Training Sessions, The Rock Shows You His Iron Paradise

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Survivor Series

– Triple H wrote the following on Twitter, commenting on recent Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler training sessions at the WWE Performance Center.

– The Rock posted a new video on his Youtube channel to promote the Chase Greatness collection, showing off his “Iron Paradise.”

