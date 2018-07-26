WWE News: Triple H Comments on Tommaso Ciampa’s NXT Title Win, Alexa Bliss/Mike Rome Video, Stock Closes Up

– Triple H posted to Twitter on Thursday to comment on Tommaso Ciampa’s NXT Championship win over Aleister Black on this week’s episode of NXT. You can see his posts below:

– Here is a new video from WWE featuring an awkward encounter between Mike Rome and Alexa Bliss:

– WWE’s stock closed out at $83.84 following the Q2 financial report earelier today. That was up a total of $2.56 (3.15%) from the previous closing price.