WWE News: Triple H Comments on Tommaso Ciampa’s NXT Title Win, Alexa Bliss/Mike Rome Video, Stock Closes Up
– Triple H posted to Twitter on Thursday to comment on Tommaso Ciampa’s NXT Championship win over Aleister Black on this week’s episode of NXT. You can see his posts below:
… due to EXTREMELY popular demand… here it is. #WeAreNXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 26, 2018
Friend to no one. Enemy of all. @ProjectCiampa stands atop @WWENXT as the #NXTChampion. A new chapter in this NXT's history. #WeAreNXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 26, 2018
– Here is a new video from WWE featuring an awkward encounter between Mike Rome and Alexa Bliss:
– WWE’s stock closed out at $83.84 following the Q2 financial report earelier today. That was up a total of $2.56 (3.15%) from the previous closing price.