– Ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared some comments on social media on tonight’s show. Triple H wrote on his X account, “Tonight… names will be made, tickets will be punched and legacies will begin. Allow @HulkHogan to explain what it takes to be ready. RUMBLE ready. #RoyalRumble streams live from @tropicanafield tonight at 8e/5p @peacock @WWENetwork”

WWE Royal Rumble will be held later tonight at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock starting at 8:00 pm EST. The Kickoff show starts at 7:00 pm EST. Remember to tune into 411’s live play-by-play coverage of tonight’s broadcast.