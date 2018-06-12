wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Comments On The Washington Capitals Celebration, Hypes UK Tournament, Video on How Brie Bella is Getting Beach Ready
– Triple H posted the following, commenting on how the Washington Capitals have been celebrating their Stanley Cup victory…
Hey @WWE and @TripleH – thanks for the Title Belt for the Championship Parade!! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Z6yR73rxDX
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018
I see the celebration is underway…like @SteveAustinBSR says “hell yeah!!!”
Enjoy your parade and congratulations! #ALLCAPS https://t.co/qhBDzp0ODk
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 12, 2018
Triple H also posted the following, hyping the 2018 WWE UK Title tournament…
After this weekend's @DownloadFest, the 1st round of the #WWEUKCT is complete. We are ONE WEEK away from finding out who will win the tournament & face the @WWEUK Champion.
The #WWEUKCT is live THIS MONDAY from the historic Royal Albert Hall June 18/19th. https://t.co/swTvw0N1Xy pic.twitter.com/ier2mcsTQq
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 11, 2018
– The Bella Twins YouTube posted the following video, showing off how Brie Bella dropped some weight to get beach ready…