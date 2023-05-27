wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Asuka and Seth Rollins, GUNTHER Comments On Retaining, WWE Launches Make-A-Wish In Saudi Arabia

May 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– After Asuka defeated Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions, Triple H congratulated her on winning the RAW Women’s title.

He also congratulated Seth Rollins after he defeated AJ Styles to become World Heavyweight Champion.

– Meanwhile GUNTHER commented on retaining the Intercontinental title against Mustafa Ali.

– WWE celebrated the launch of Make-A-Wish Saudi Arabia by visiting children at the Saudi German Hospital.

