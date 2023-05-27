WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Asuka and Seth Rollins, GUNTHER Comments On Retaining, WWE Launches Make-A-Wish In Saudi Arabia

May 27, 2023 | Posted by

– After Asuka defeated Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions, Triple H congratulated her on winning the RAW Women’s title.

He also congratulated Seth Rollins after he defeated AJ Styles to become World Heavyweight Champion.

History made. An incredible “Freakin” match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins. pic.twitter.com/NDJoxoaNir — Triple H (@TripleH) May 27, 2023

– Meanwhile GUNTHER commented on retaining the Intercontinental title against Mustafa Ali.

– WWE celebrated the launch of Make-A-Wish Saudi Arabia by visiting children at the Saudi German Hospital.