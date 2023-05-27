wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Asuka and Seth Rollins, GUNTHER Comments On Retaining, WWE Launches Make-A-Wish In Saudi Arabia
– After Asuka defeated Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions, Triple H congratulated her on winning the RAW Women’s title.
More dangerous than ever. …Are you ready for @WWEAsuka? #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/VzSmdTwanS
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 27, 2023
He also congratulated Seth Rollins after he defeated AJ Styles to become World Heavyweight Champion.
History made. An incredible “Freakin” match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins. pic.twitter.com/NDJoxoaNir
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 27, 2023
– Meanwhile GUNTHER commented on retaining the Intercontinental title against Mustafa Ali.
Can ANYONE dethrone @Gunther_AUT?#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/8h33pTQki6
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
– WWE celebrated the launch of Make-A-Wish Saudi Arabia by visiting children at the Saudi German Hospital.
WWE celebrated the official launch of Make-A-Wish Saudi Arabia by visiting the Saudi German Hospital to meet local children.@MakeAWish #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/6K4KQzt5Tc
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023