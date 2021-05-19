wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Bronson Reed After Title Win, Hit Row Makes In-Ring Debut on NXT, Other Highlights From the Show
– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Bronson Reed after he defeated Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on last night’s NXT.
He wrote: “You don’t always see the struggles or the setbacks but tonight we saw a 14 year journey punctuated by @bronsonreedwwe becoming the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion. Congratulations to the #COLOSSAL!!! #AndNew #ThePoint #WWENXT”
– Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott’s new faction Hit Row made their in-ring debut on last night’s episode of NXT, as Top Dolla and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis teamed up for the first time. The two picked up a win over 205’s Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. You can see highlights below.
Cash Out 🔝 💵 pic.twitter.com/gghGlnSJrq
— Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis 🎥 (@AJFrancis410) May 19, 2021
Hit Row makes their in-ring debut as @TheeAdonisWWE and Top Dolla compete in tag team action NEXT! #WWENXT @swerveconfident @BFabwwe pic.twitter.com/oioKMx5IT0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
💿HIT ROW 💿#WWENXT @TheeAdonisWWE @BFabwwe @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/r7VNYrnKej
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
TOP DOLLA with that TOP DOLLA STRENGTH! #WWENXT @AriyaDaivariWWE @TonyNese @TheeAdonisWWE pic.twitter.com/SmSEclpHNT
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
Nothin' but 𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘴 and wins for Hit Row's Top Dolla & @TheeAdonisWWE on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/W0dxIjQrNY
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
The strength of Hit Row's Top Dolla was on full display! #WWENXT @TheeAdonisWWE pic.twitter.com/tsZzIpee3k
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
– Here are more highlights from last night’s episode:
