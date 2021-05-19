WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Bronson Reed After Title Win, Hit Row Makes In-Ring Debut on NXT, Other Highlights From the Show

– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Bronson Reed after he defeated Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on last night’s NXT.

He wrote: “You don’t always see the struggles or the setbacks but tonight we saw a 14 year journey punctuated by @bronsonreedwwe becoming the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion. Congratulations to the #COLOSSAL!!! #AndNew #ThePoint #WWENXT”

– Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott’s new faction Hit Row made their in-ring debut on last night’s episode of NXT, as Top Dolla and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis teamed up for the first time. The two picked up a win over 205’s Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. You can see highlights below.

Cash Out 🔝 💵 pic.twitter.com/gghGlnSJrq — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis 🎥 (@AJFrancis410) May 19, 2021

– Here are more highlights from last night’s episode: