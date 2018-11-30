Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates John Cena on Sports Illustrated Award, Stars Who Won First Title This Year, Stock Up

November 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Triple H’s NXT

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate John Cena on his being named the recipient of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. Cena was announced as this year’s recipient earlier this week. The Game posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.96, up $1.88 (2.61%) from the previous closing price. This marked the third straight day of increases for the company amidst a strong week for the stock market, and represents the best price for WWE’s stock since November 7th.

– WWE released the latest episode in their List This! series, which features Vic Joseph naming five Superstars who won their first title in 2018:

