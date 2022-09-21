wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Las Vegas Aces, Text Alert Phone Number, This Week’s NXT Top 10

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE Raw

– WWE Superstar Triple H congratulated the Las Vegas Aces on winning the WNBA Championship via Twitter. He wrote, “Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes” You can check out his tweet below:

– WWE posted a number for how fans can get a chance to chat with their favorite WWE Superstar, along with receiving breaking news, AMAs, and more:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:

