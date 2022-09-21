wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Las Vegas Aces, Text Alert Phone Number, This Week’s NXT Top 10
– WWE Superstar Triple H congratulated the Las Vegas Aces on winning the WNBA Championship via Twitter. He wrote, “Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes” You can check out his tweet below:
Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/VZOkel8EPs
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 21, 2022
– WWE posted a number for how fans can get a chance to chat with their favorite WWE Superstar, along with receiving breaking news, AMAs, and more:
Text WWE at 203-442-9100 for a chance to chat with your favorite WWE Superstar! 🌟
📲 https://t.co/ofp5MZdDRh pic.twitter.com/kQjO4hwMW0
— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:
