WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Lio Rush on Title Win, Promo For Tegan Nox’s NXT Return
– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Lio Rush on his Cruiserweight Championship win on tonight’s NXT. The Game posted a picture with Rush as you can see below:
Congratulations @itsLioRush … #ANDNEW NXT Cruiserweight Champion.@WWENXT
Pound for pound,
No one better. pic.twitter.com/hO4xTUbyCR
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 10, 2019
– WWE posted a promo for Tegan Nox’s return on next week’s episode of NXT:
