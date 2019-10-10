wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Lio Rush on Title Win, Promo For Tegan Nox’s NXT Return

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush NXT 10-9-19

– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Lio Rush on his Cruiserweight Championship win on tonight’s NXT. The Game posted a picture with Rush as you can see below:

– WWE posted a promo for Tegan Nox’s return on next week’s episode of NXT:

