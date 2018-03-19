WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Mark Henry on Hall of Fame, Four Things to Know Before Raw

– Triple H has congratulated Mark Henry on his Hall of Fame induction announcement. The Game posted to Twitter to offer his congratulations to Henry, who was officially announced on Monday as a member of the Class of 2018:

An olympian, strongman, and champion, @TheMarkHenry has made an indelible impression throughout his 20+ year career.

From the #HallofPain to the #WWEHOF…Congratulations, Mark! pic.twitter.com/yusB1oyYeo — Triple H (@TripleH) March 19, 2018

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at the four things you need to know before tonight’s episode of Raw: