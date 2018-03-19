 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Mark Henry on Hall of Fame, Four Things to Know Before Raw

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mark Henry - WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H has congratulated Mark Henry on his Hall of Fame induction announcement. The Game posted to Twitter to offer his congratulations to Henry, who was officially announced on Monday as a member of the Class of 2018:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at the four things you need to know before tonight’s episode of Raw:

article topics :

Mark Henry, RAW, Triple H, WWE Hall of Fame, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading