WWE News: Triple H Congratulates NXT UK Tag Champions, Latest Look At Braun Strowman’s Rehab
– Triple H congratulated the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions, James Drake and Zack Gibson, after their win over Mustache Mountain at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool.
No longer “soon” to be.
Now…the FIRST EVER @NXTUK Tag Team Champions… @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01#NXTUKTagTitles #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/3hVPlsJL0u
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the rehabilitation process for Braun Strowman after the Monster Among Men had elbow surgery late last year.