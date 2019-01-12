Quantcast

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates NXT UK Tag Champions, Latest Look At Braun Strowman’s Rehab

January 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Triple H congratulated the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions, James Drake and Zack Gibson, after their win over Mustache Mountain at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the rehabilitation process for Braun Strowman after the Monster Among Men had elbow surgery late last year.

