WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Premier Lacross Championship Winners, Raw Video Highlights

September 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE executive Triple H congratulated the PLL Waterdogs and Michael Sowers on their Premier Lacross Championship win. It looks like Michael Sowers was handed a WWE Championship title belt for the celebration, which you can see below.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
















