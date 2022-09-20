WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Premier Lacross Championship Winners, Raw Video Highlights

– WWE executive Triple H congratulated the PLL Waterdogs and Michael Sowers on their Premier Lacross Championship win. It looks like Michael Sowers was handed a WWE Championship title belt for the celebration, which you can see below.

Congratulations to MVP @MichaelSowers22 and the @PLLWaterdogs on their first @PremierLacrosse Championship. A major milestone so you have to celebrate like a @WWE champion! @paulrabil pic.twitter.com/24jMR8Bfkb — Triple H (@TripleH) September 20, 2022

