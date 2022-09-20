wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Premier Lacross Championship Winners, Raw Video Highlights
September 20, 2022
– WWE executive Triple H congratulated the PLL Waterdogs and Michael Sowers on their Premier Lacross Championship win. It looks like Michael Sowers was handed a WWE Championship title belt for the celebration, which you can see below.
Congratulations to MVP @MichaelSowers22 and the @PLLWaterdogs on their first @PremierLacrosse Championship.
A major milestone so you have to celebrate like a @WWE champion! @paulrabil pic.twitter.com/24jMR8Bfkb
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 20, 2022
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
