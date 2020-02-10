– Triple H commented on The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson signing with WWE.

Carrying on the legacy and beginning her own. @SimoneGJohnson has earned her place at the @WWEPC training with the best in our industry. Congratulations, Simone! https://t.co/DfJCV3p4zG — Triple H (@TripleH) February 10, 2020

– The latest promo for WWE Ruthless Aggression docu-series, which premieres on Sunday.

– Xavier Woods’ latest episode of GTA Roleplay.