wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Simone, Ruthless Aggression Promo, Xavier Woods Plays GTA
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H commented on The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson signing with WWE.
Carrying on the legacy and beginning her own. @SimoneGJohnson has earned her place at the @WWEPC training with the best in our industry. Congratulations, Simone! https://t.co/DfJCV3p4zG
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 10, 2020
– The latest promo for WWE Ruthless Aggression docu-series, which premieres on Sunday.
– Xavier Woods’ latest episode of GTA Roleplay.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Sting’s Clash of Champions X Injury Derailing WCW Storylines, Lex Luger Replacing Sting Against Ric Flair
- Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post
- NXT Talents Got Pay Raises, New Contracts Following Show’s Move to USA Network
- Kenny King on the BDC’s Death in TNA Due to Lucha Underground Cease & Desist