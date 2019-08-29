wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Undisputed Era After NXT, Video of Rhea Ripley on NXT

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Raw 91018 WWE

– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate the new NXT Tag Team champions following this week’s episode of NXT. The WWE COO posted the following following the episode:

– WWE posted the following video of Rhea Ripley coming out to confront Shayna Baszler on NXT. Ripley told Baszler that she hasn’t beaten everyone because she hasn’t beaten her:

