wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Undisputed Era After NXT, Video of Rhea Ripley on NXT
August 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate the new NXT Tag Team champions following this week’s episode of NXT. The WWE COO posted the following following the episode:
Congratulations to @KORCombat and @theBobbyFish…As we move into a new era of @WWENXT on @USA_Network September 18th, staking your claim becomes more important than ever.
This next era could be simply #Undisputed #WeAreNXT https://t.co/fl8UUPZmca
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 29, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of Rhea Ripley coming out to confront Shayna Baszler on NXT. Ripley told Baszler that she hasn’t beaten everyone because she hasn’t beaten her:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether Jeff Hardy’s 2009 Drug Arrest Surprised Him, Talks Trying to Get Hardy to Rehab
- Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman React To Possible Match At Hell in a Cell
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Keeping Arn Anderson On in WCW After Anderson Retired
- Ric Flair Says A Lot Of WWE Guys With Talent Never Get An Opportunity, Talks WWE vs. AEW