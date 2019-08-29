WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Undisputed Era After NXT, Video of Rhea Ripley on NXT

– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate the new NXT Tag Team champions following this week’s episode of NXT. The WWE COO posted the following following the episode:

Congratulations to @KORCombat and @theBobbyFish…As we move into a new era of @WWENXT on @USA_Network September 18th, staking your claim becomes more important than ever.

This next era could be simply #Undisputed #WeAreNXT https://t.co/fl8UUPZmca — Triple H (@TripleH) August 29, 2019

– WWE posted the following video of Rhea Ripley coming out to confront Shayna Baszler on NXT. Ripley told Baszler that she hasn’t beaten everyone because she hasn’t beaten her: