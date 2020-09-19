wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Credits BT Sport & More for Accomplishing NXT UK Relaunch, Braun Strowman Says He’s the Only Monster in the Business
– WWE executive Triple H posted a tweet earlier, credited BT Sport, NXT producers and staff in Orlando, and the staff in WWE’s office in Connecticut for making the relaunch of NXT UK happen. NXT UK finally got back in action this week. You can view his tweet below.
Triple H wrote, “The relaunch of @NXTUK was accomplished by the unprecedented collaboration of teams @BTSportWWE in London, #WWENXT producers and staff in Orlando, and the @WWE studio in CT. Incredible teamwork and amazing finished product!!! #WeAreNXTUK”
– According to Braun Strowman, he’s the only monster in the wrestling business, writing on social media, “There’s only one monster is the busniess!!!! And you’re looking at him!!!! #BraunZilla #BraunSmash #Kaiju”
